Local
Dog park to reopen in Washougal Jan. 2
Dog owners who have driven outside the Camas-Washougal area to take their canines to off-leash areas in Vancouver and elsewhere in Clark County could be…
Sports
Preseason strengthens Papermakers
After facing tough competition from Washington, Oregon and Idaho, the Camas High School boys basketball team is down in San Diego this week giving California…
Schools
Clark College Jazz Fest to feature local schools
Clark College will host its 55th annual Jazz Festival Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 26 to 28.
Hometown
Inspiration in creation
Like most romances, it began innocently enough.